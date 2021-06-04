Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Upland Software by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

