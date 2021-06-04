Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.98

Shares of Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.98 and last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 568214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.44.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.98). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

