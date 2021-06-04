Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Major Shareholder Buys $2,245,074.48 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler bought 566,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,074.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Urban One alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Eric Semler acquired 39,900 shares of Urban One stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $194,313.00.

Urban One stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $627.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.85. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $54.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban One by 1,659.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 93,602 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban One by 267.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter worth about $187,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.