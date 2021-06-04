UREEQA (URQA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $356,080.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $1.62 million and $356,080.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00297647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.00239347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.14 or 0.01079024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,640.20 or 1.00055606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

