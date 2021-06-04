USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Sold by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of USA Compression Partners worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. 187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,200. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -954.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

