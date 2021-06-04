Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 24,041 shares.The stock last traded at $28.45 and had previously closed at $27.72.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $804.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Valhi by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Valhi by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Valhi by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.