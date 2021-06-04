Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $245.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $182.01 and a one year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

