Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.59

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 1430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

