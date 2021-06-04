Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $200.26 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.84.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

