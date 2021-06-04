Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

