Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.80. 181,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,898. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $388.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

