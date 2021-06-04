Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 318,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.35. 381,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,537. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

