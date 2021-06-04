Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle Sells 1,964 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
VRNS opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.14.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on VRNS. DA Davidson cut their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
