Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle Sells 1,964 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VRNS opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRNS. DA Davidson cut their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.