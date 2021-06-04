Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OEZVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Verbund from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Verbund from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Verbund has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

