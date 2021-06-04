Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 76 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock opened at $170.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $172.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.