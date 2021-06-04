Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 832 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.50 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

