Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after buying an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,675,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,393 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,580 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $11,282,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $183,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 968,063 shares of company stock valued at $31,659,589 over the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

