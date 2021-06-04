Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 17.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

