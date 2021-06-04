Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.