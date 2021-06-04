Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,952 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 56,127 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 594,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 182,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.