Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

