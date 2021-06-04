Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,761 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 62.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 98,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 139.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

SAN opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

