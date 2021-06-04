VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.09.

VER opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

