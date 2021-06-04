Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,136 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 848,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

