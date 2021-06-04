Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

