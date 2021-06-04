Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $562,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,139,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

Shares of REGN opened at $505.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $493.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

