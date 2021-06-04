Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.