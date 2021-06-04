Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 349 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 55.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $5,631,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $233.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

