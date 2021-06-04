Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amyris by 1,983.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 603,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.09. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

