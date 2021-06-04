Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,606 shares of company stock worth $8,156,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.11. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.