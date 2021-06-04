Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 981 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $78.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.