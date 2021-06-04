Victor Nesi Sells 10,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Victor Nesi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of Stifel Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.10. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

