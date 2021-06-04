Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

