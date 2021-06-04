Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $753,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DDS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,317,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $4,164,700. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DDS opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.72. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

