Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,284 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 458.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.