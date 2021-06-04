Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,449 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,343,000 after acquiring an additional 240,618 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 916,800 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 602,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 600,965 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADVM. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $331.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

