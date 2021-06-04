Vidulum Price Hits $0.0381 on Top Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $272,529.16 and approximately $1,753.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

