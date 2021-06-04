VIDY Trading 5% Higher This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $29.44 million and $2.10 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $359.39 or 0.00978402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.46 or 0.09739412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050972 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

