Vincent A. Chippari Sells 25,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,987 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,256.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DCT opened at $39.53 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -359.36.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Accenture plc acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,091,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

