Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 9,084 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $897,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12.

On Thursday, March 18th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $15,216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $95.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.19. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.14 and a beta of 0.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

