Vipstar Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.87 million and $164.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 127.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00511423 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00026345 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.