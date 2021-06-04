Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 273,363 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 273,363 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.