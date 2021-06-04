Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,905 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.19% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $28,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $240.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.95.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

