Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $63.98 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,013,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,389 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $63,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

BMY stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.