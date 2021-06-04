Vortex Defi Price Reaches $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $87,867.31 and $78,518.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00015607 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

