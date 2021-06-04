Voyager Token Price Reaches $2.56 (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00007133 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $568.93 million and $4.88 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

