Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $182.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.00. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

