Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,584. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.