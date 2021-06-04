Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $58,867,000 after purchasing an additional 119,573 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.7% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $207,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $362,403.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $21.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $594.73. The company had a trading volume of 228,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $657.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.84, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.69 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

