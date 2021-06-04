Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $8.69 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,203. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

